Advertisement

Camper is complete loss after fire near desert

A camper is a total loss after a fire down by the desert south of Bismarck Monday afternoon.
A camper is a total loss after a fire down by the desert south of Bismarck Monday afternoon.(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A camper is a total loss after a fire down by the desert south of Bismarck Monday afternoon.

Bismarck Rural Fire says dispatch received a call around 4:15 p.m. for a vehicle on fire.

When they got to the scene the camper was fully engulfed with propane tanks close by.

One neighbor says the owner of the camper came running over asking for a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

“I ran outside to look and he said my motor home is on fire, and I look right around the corner of my camper and at that time I knew there was no saving it, and so I called 911 right away,” says Michael Aardahl, a camper.

Acting Chief Dustin Theurer he doesn't know what started the fire yet.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department will be following up with an investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools releases draft of reintegration plan

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Minot Public School district released a first draft of its school reintegration plan Monday evening, pending school board approval, that includes starting the year with in-person class and a one-week delay to the beginning of the year.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-3-2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck State College students move in early to beat the crowd

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

ND allocates remaining CARES Act dollars

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Sugar Spinning Sisters provide a sweet treat

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

Sugar Spinning Sisters provide a sweet treat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Two Bismarck sisters have made a sweet business that revolves around sugar.

News

ND allocates remaining CARES Act dollars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
North Dakota has no more CARES Act dollars left.

News

Bismarck Public Schools to sell curbside meals to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many things will look a little different for students this fall, including lunchtime.

News

Fill the Bus campaign this Wednesday in Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week you have the chance to support local students as they get ready for the school year.