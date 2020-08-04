Camper is complete loss after fire near desert

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A camper is a total loss after a fire down by the desert south of Bismarck Monday afternoon.

Bismarck Rural Fire says dispatch received a call around 4:15 p.m. for a vehicle on fire.

When they got to the scene the camper was fully engulfed with propane tanks close by.

One neighbor says the owner of the camper came running over asking for a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

“I ran outside to look and he said my motor home is on fire, and I look right around the corner of my camper and at that time I knew there was no saving it, and so I called 911 right away,” says Michael Aardahl, a camper.

Acting Chief Dustin Theurer he doesn't know what started the fire yet.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department will be following up with an investigation.

