Bowdon Fire breaks ground on new station

BOWDON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bowdon Fire Department has broken ground on a new station after nearly five years of fundraising.

Fire Chief Trevor Larson says the current building was constructed in the 1970s and says the 21-person volunteer crew has outgrown the station.

“We currently have five units and our building only has room for three…the city of Bowdon has a shop that were allowed to put two of our units in,” says Chief Larson.

Chief Larson says the department has been putting on fundraisers and events to raise money for the new building.

“It’s a lot for a little community to go through and put it up. Its going to be near $300,000 for a building. For a small community that is not tax based it’s a lot, and it’s a lot of work for everyone,” says Chief Larson.

On Sunday, the old building was torn down, followed by ground leveling on Monday.

“I find myself stopping by in the evening when no one is around and still being aw-struck that it’s happening,” says Chief Larson.

Chief Larson says the new building is expected to be completed by this fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.