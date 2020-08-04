Advertisement

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joins call for cheaper COVID-19 drug

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bipartisan group of attorneys general from 34 states and territories are calling for the federal government to increase the supply and decrease the price of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir – and one of those states is North Dakota.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was one of the attorneys general who wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services saying remdesivir supplies are “dangerously limited,” and the price will “impede access to treatment” and strain state budgets.

Biopharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences, created the drug using taxpayer money, and the attorneys general say it’s showing promise in reducing the risk of death and the length of hospital stays for people with COVID-19. The company announced at the end of June that a five-day treatment – or six vials of remdesivir – will cost $2,340 per patient using government healthcare programs. The price for U.S. private insurance companies for the same treatment would be $3,120 per patient. Gilead also plans to make two million treatment courses available by the end of the year, which the attorneys general say is not enough, based on the nearly five million cases in the U.S. to date.

The letter calls for HHS, the Food and Drug Administration, and Nation Institutes of Health to license Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug to other manufacturers to ensure there’s enough supply and to create competition that will drive the price down.

If the agencies refuse the request, the group wants “march-in” rights to be assigned to states. That means, under the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, the government could require a patent holder to grant a license to a responsible applicant.

USA Today reports that the letter is signed by attorneys general of 31 states: California, Louisiana, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Attorneys general for the District of Columbia, American Samoa and Guam also signed. 

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ORCS in Minot creates back-to-school plans

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
While public school districts are creating their back-to-school plans, private schools are also making theirs.

News

New Williams County park in search of name

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
A new recreation area in Williams County is without a name and Park Board officials are asking the public for input.

News

Mandan man charged with corruption of a minor for getting 15-year-old pregnant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 20-year-old Mandan man has been charged for getting a 15-year-old pregnant.

News

Souris Valley Animal Shelter begins renovations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Animal lovers came out to support the Souris Valley Animal Shelter in both sun and rain, as staff broke ground on their major expansion project.

Latest News

News

Peach Panzanella Salad

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Cody Monson from Terra Nomad and Up North Catering stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make a fun summertime salad.

News

On This Date: August 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Let’s take a look back at events that have happened throughout history on Aug. 4.

News

2020 Day of Caring

Updated: 2 hours ago
The United Way Day of Caring is going to happen this year, but with some changes. It’s scheduled for Aug. 12 in Bismarck, Mandan and Linton.

News

Bowdon Fire breaks ground on new station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Bowdon Fire Department has broken ground on a new station after nearly five years of fundraising.

Sports

Minnesota high schools will play football, volleyball this spring; restrictions on other fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By J.R. Havens
The vote to move football was 13 to 5. A previous motion to play football in the fall with restrictions failed 12 to 6.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago