Woman arrested for stabbing man in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Devils Lake woman is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in Bismarck on Sunday.

Bismarck Police say 31-year-old Sarah Quinones and the victim got in an argument over money and a phone at a residence on the 500 block on North 19th Street.

Police say Quinones pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

When police arrived at the residence they saw multiple blood stains around the home along with an eight-inch knife in the kitchen sink.

According to court documents, the victim had four stab wounds, including a five-inch cut going up his wrist.

Quinones is charged with aggravated assault, her bond is set at $500.

