Williston Senior Center reopens

The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure. That meant many seniors couldn’t really socialize with friends or get out of the house.

Some folks are happy they can once again enjoy activities the senior center offers. Some say their extended time at home made them realize it’s easy to take for granted going places and seeing people.     

“We are social people. We need each other. You know, we’re not loners. I think we’re meant to mingle with other people and encourage them and share our lives with them, and it’s good for us too,” said Williston resident Madonna Ennis.

Going to the center for meals is something Clara Lindseth did almost every day before it shut down. After spending a quarter of 2020 in solitude, she can once again do the things she loves.   

“It means I can come down here and visit with my friends, and enjoy myself,” said Lindseth.

Not letting people congregate in the building did allow the center to fast-track its renovation projects, and get some new activities planned.

“We’ve got some things worked out with the ARC, parks and rec, so we’re going to start chair exercise classes. So it helps people get out, but it also helps people come and gather together in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere,” added Williston Council for the Aging Exec. Director David Richter.

The center is operating under Smart Restart restrictions. Employees wear masks and gloves and sanitized more, and only three people are allowed at each table.

Limited activities are also starting back up, beginning with Bingo next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

