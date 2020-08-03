Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Advertisement

Square Butte Creek Golf Course
Square Butte Creek Golf Course(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - Did you know that Square Butte Creek near Center was in the Guinness Book of World Records?

The Square Butte Creek Golf Course in Center has been being played at since 1980.

″We got some par 3′s, we got some dog legs left, we got some dog legs right, and it is just a fun little course,”said Square Butte Golfer Bruce Wilkens.

We have seen a lot on our tour of unique links of North Dakota and a lot of signature holes from par 3s to par 5s.

The signature hole at the Square Butte Creek Golf Course is the par 3 1st hole and it is something we haven’t seen yet.

“When the wind is blowing it could be a 7 iron. If the wind is blowing behind you it could be a pitching wedge or sand wedge,” said Wilkens.

And what makes this hole unique is its nearly 100-foot change in elevation between the tee shot into the green.

“It makes the club selection that much harder you just never know sometimes its a one or two club difference,” said Wilkens.

With that elevation change makes a hole in one difficult in fact Wilkens had only seen one in his multiple years of playing golf in Center.

“The only one I have ever seen my daughter got one when she was 10 years old. She was in the book of World Records as the youngest female to get a hole in one in the United States and that was around I want to say 1995,” said Wilkens. While a Par 3 is a signature hole, the Par 5s bring some attention to the course as well.

“Number 3 the creek runs through it three different times. So, unless you are a big hitter with the wind behind you it’s a lay up hole to try and get over all the jumps in the creek. Number 8 it takes a good poke to get up 200 yards out and that is a dog leg to the right so if you go to far right you are in the pasture and you are out of bounds,” said Wilkens.

Lengthy par 5s, a handful of dog legged holes, and a world record hole are all just a trip down to road in Center.

