Supreme Court reverses parts of former BPD sergeant defamation lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has reversed a decision made by a district court to dismiss parts a defamation case against state’s attorney Julie Lawyer.

In a 20-page opinion, the Supreme Court reversed the dismissal of former Bismarck Police officer Robyn Kriles’ defamation claim against Lawyer, who was the assistant state’s attorney at the time of the filing.

The Court says a letter sent by Lawyer, regarding Kriles credibility as a former sergeant, was outside of her responsibility as a State’s attorney.

According to Court documents the letter sent to former Police Chief Dan Dolin and the Police Officer Standard and Training Board was “not an absolutely privileged communication.”

However, the Supreme Court agreed that Lawyer’s submittion of the letter to the Department of Labor and Human Rights was within her job scope as a State’s Attorney.

Court Documents state, the defamation case needs to go back to district court in order to determine if Lawyer’s submission of the letter was within her job responsibilities.

According to court documents, the defamation case was filed in March 2019, when Lawyer sent a letter to a variety of people and departments stating Krile had made false statements as Sergeant.

As a result, Krile was not able to testify as a witness for the Burleigh County States Attorney’s Office.

Krile was fired from the Bismarck Police Department shortly after. She is currently the Police Chief for the City of Lincoln.

Krile then filed a complaint with the PD stating it discriminated against her based on race and sex. Court Documents say the PD filed two affidavits, in which Lawyer explained her reasoning behind the false statement letter.

