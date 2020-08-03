Prepaid envelops available to turn in mystery China seeds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture leaders say they’ll provide a prepaid envelope to anyone who gets mystery seeds in the mail with Chinese labeling.

North Dakotans have reported getting the seeds for at least a week.

To get the envelope, call (701) 328-4765, or send an email to: DOA-PHYTOS@ND.GOV

You can also take a survey online about the situation at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/unsolicitedseeds and check a box that will get you the envelope.

If you can’t take the survey online, Ag Department workers will send you a paper copy.

You can also mail the seeds and packaging at your own expense to:

ND Department of Agriculture

600 E Boulevard Ave Dept 602

Bismarck ND 58505-0020

They ask you to send back the seeds and packaging, and be sure not to plant them.

