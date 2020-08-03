Advertisement

P.B.R. Unleash the Beast in Bismarck

Chad Berger
Chad Berger(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, sporting events big and small have been postponed or cancelled all across the country.

Fans of the P.B.R. may have actually benefited in North Dakota. This week, marks the 20th year Chad Berger is bringing the Professional Bull Riders to Bismarck.                

It was scheduled for June, but now on Friday and Saturday the P.B.R. is bringing its “Unleash the Beast” Tour to the Capital City.

“Which is the top 35 guys in the world, it’s mandatory for them to show up so we got every one of the best guys in the world and not only that JB Mauney is making his return here in Bismarck after being hurt all year long so yes it’s pretty exciting to have it here in Bismarck,” Berger said.

Berger says his business had 14 events canceled due to the pandemic, but the P.B.R. has been going which has certainly helped keep his bottom line from dropping much lower.

“They were the only ones in May and June who were having events without people in the stands so I got to take bulls to almost all of them which really helped me financially to get through this what I’d call a storm,” Berger said.

Berger says only 50% of capacity will be available in pod seating to space fans in the Events Center.              

Plus all P.B.R. staff and contestants will be tested for COVID-19 to keep everything as safe as possible.              

Williston’s Stetson Lawrence is 18th in the P.B.R. standings right now.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Unique Links: Square Butte Creek Golf Course

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Greg Beesley
The Square Butte Golf Course in Center has been being played at since 1980.

Sports

Kenny Wallace at Dacotah Speedway

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Wallace will be driving an IMCA Modified borrowed from Jeremy Keller Friday night and Saturday.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Josh Lardy

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Summertime baseball has meant one thing for the Bismarck Capitals: for the past four years Josh Lardy in the lineup.

Sports

WDA announces 2020 fall schedule changes

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The WDA has announced some changes to the upcoming fall 2020 schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Pro’s Pointer #13

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
The less time dealing with something means more time actually fishing. Here’s another great example in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Sports

Unique Links: Hazen Golf Course

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Just off of highway 200 before you hit the town of Hazen sits the Hazen Golf Course

Sports

Missouri Valley Football Conference delays decision on 2020

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
According to a statement released Monday by the Missouri Valley Football Conference, they will delay deciding on their 2020 season at this time.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

NSIC delays start of fall season

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Monday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors unanimously supported a delay to the start of NSIC fall athletic competition.

News

Prairie Grit holds adaptive tennis lessons in Minot

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Adam Rice's mom Rhonda said she sees how playing sports helps adaptive athletes.