P.B.R. Unleash the Beast in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, sporting events big and small have been postponed or cancelled all across the country.

Fans of the P.B.R. may have actually benefited in North Dakota. This week, marks the 20th year Chad Berger is bringing the Professional Bull Riders to Bismarck.

It was scheduled for June, but now on Friday and Saturday the P.B.R. is bringing its “Unleash the Beast” Tour to the Capital City.

“Which is the top 35 guys in the world, it’s mandatory for them to show up so we got every one of the best guys in the world and not only that JB Mauney is making his return here in Bismarck after being hurt all year long so yes it’s pretty exciting to have it here in Bismarck,” Berger said.

Berger says his business had 14 events canceled due to the pandemic, but the P.B.R. has been going which has certainly helped keep his bottom line from dropping much lower.

“They were the only ones in May and June who were having events without people in the stands so I got to take bulls to almost all of them which really helped me financially to get through this what I’d call a storm,” Berger said.

Berger says only 50% of capacity will be available in pod seating to space fans in the Events Center.

Plus all P.B.R. staff and contestants will be tested for COVID-19 to keep everything as safe as possible.

Williston’s Stetson Lawrence is 18th in the P.B.R. standings right now.

