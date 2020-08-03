Advertisement

Monday: 127 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Burke County - 3
  • Burleigh County - 19
  • Cass County – 12
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Foster County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 11
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McIntosh County – 2
  • McLean County – 2
  • Morton County – 9
  • Mountrail County – 4
  • Nelson County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 4
  • Richland County - 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 21
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Traill County - 4
  • Ward County – 14
  • Wells County - 2
  • Williams County – 3

BY THE NUMBERS

324,901 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,723 total tests from yesterday)

158,751 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,728 unique individuals from yesterday)

151,966 – Total Negative (+1,603 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,785 – Total Positive (+127 unique individuals from yesterday)

Two cases from Cass County were removed from the total upon clarification of the results from the reporting lab.

2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

379 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

46 – Currently Hospitalized (-4 individuals from yesterday)

5,590 – Total Recovered (+113 individuals from yesterday)

105 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

