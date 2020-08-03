Minot-area family sells homegrown sweet corn

MINOT, N.D. – As the days get shorter, corn season gets closer. Farming corn can be hard work, but for some in the community, harvesting and selling corn is their favorite time of year.

Taylor Mikkelson and her husband Brock grow sweet corn and sell it in several locations around Minot.

Having been in the corn industry for more than 10 years, Taylor said she and Brock know just how much work goes into growing corn and her husband's hard work pays off.

“He’s proud of it. He puts a lot of love into the work that he does and everything he puts toward the corn. You are getting something he has put a lot of his heart and soul into,” said Taylor.

She is normally at her location on North Broadway, but is also at many farmers markets.

She only takes cash and sells half a dozen corn for $4 and a full dozen for $7.

