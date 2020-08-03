Advertisement

Minot-area family sells homegrown sweet corn

Sweet corn
Sweet corn(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As the days get shorter, corn season gets closer. Farming corn can be hard work, but for some in the community, harvesting and selling corn is their favorite time of year. 

Taylor Mikkelson and her husband Brock grow sweet corn and sell it in several locations around Minot.

Having been in the corn industry for more than 10 years, Taylor said she and Brock know just how much work goes into growing corn and her husband's hard work pays off.

“He’s proud of it. He puts a lot of love into the work that he does and everything he puts toward the corn. You are getting something he has put a lot of his heart and soul into,” said Taylor. 

She is normally at her location on North Broadway, but is also at many farmers markets. 

She only takes cash and sells half a dozen corn for $4 and a full dozen for $7.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fill the Bus campaign this Wednesday in Minot

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week you have the chance to support local students as they get ready for the school year.

News

Health insurance premiums probably won’t see a pandemic-related refund

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Despite a drastic decline in routine medical visits and non-emergency surgeries during the pandemic, health insurance premiums are remaining stable.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

2 Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck Police say a Michigan man and woman were arrested Sunday for having a large quantity of Oxycodone pills and cash.

Latest News

News

Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brian Gray
A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.

News

Williston Senior Center reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.

News

Prepaid envelops available to turn in mystery China seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture leaders say they’ll provide a prepaid envelope to anyone who gets mystery seeds in the mail with Chinese labeling.

News

Woman arrested for stabbing man in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Devils Lake woman is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in Bismarck on Sunday.

News

Bismarck State College students move in early to beat the crowd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College students are getting a head start on their move-in-day process.

News

Bismarck PD cutting back on breathalyzer testing due to COVID concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Bismarck Police Department is no longer using breathalyzer to conduct DUI traffic stops.