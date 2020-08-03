Jamestown man in jail accused of sexually assaulting young girl with autism

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man who worked at a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities is facing a charge of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl with autism.

Michael Patrick Hunt-Walters of Jamestown was arrested on Monday for gross sexual imposition, according to Stutsman County District Court records.

Hunt-Walters is accused of sexually assaulting the child on November, 15 of 2019.

Investigators said Hunt-Walters worked for the Anne Carlsen Center in Jamestown. He apparently watched the victim for about two hours and fifteen minutes after school.

The victim came home with blood on her underwear and bruises on her inner thighs, according to court documents. She was surrounded by several paraeducators throughout her school day who didn’t notice any injuries.

Investigators said her grandparents noticed a change in her once Hunt-Walters dropped the victim off at their home. The 7 year old ran from his car to the house and wouldn’t sit down for supper.

The grandmother took the child to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and that’s when a Jamestown police detective was notified.

The next day the girl was taken to Fargo for a sexual assault exam, and that’s where examiners found evidence of abuse, according to court records.

Hunt-Walters denied to investigators he hurt or assaulted the victim.

Several follow up interviews were done with investigators and a clinical psychologist where the girl said that Hunt-Walters “hurt her.”

We have reached out to the Anne Carlsen Center for comment and are waiting for a response.

