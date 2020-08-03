Health insurance premiums probably won’t see a pandemic-related refund

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With fewer drivers on the road these days, there are fewer traffic accidents reported. This has led some car insurance companies to offer refunds to customers. But the same can't be said for health insurance.

Despite a drastic decline in routine medical visits and non-emergency surgeries during the pandemic, health insurance premiums are remaining stable.

“The last thing we want to do is give a premium refund, have a bunch of people go get their elective care surgeries done or go back to their normal doctor, and then all of a sudden have to do a big rate increase to cover that, when we just gave money back,” said North Dakota insurance commissioner Jon Godfread.

Godfread said they’re working with medical insurance carriers in the state in case there’s a potential spike in claims following the pandemic.

