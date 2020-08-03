Advertisement

Health insurance premiums probably won’t see a pandemic-related refund

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With fewer drivers on the road these days, there are fewer traffic accidents reported. This has led some car insurance companies to offer refunds to customers. But the same can't be said for health insurance.

Despite a drastic decline in routine medical visits and non-emergency surgeries during the pandemic, health insurance premiums are remaining stable.

“The last thing we want to do is give a premium refund, have a bunch of people go get their elective care surgeries done or go back to their normal doctor, and then all of a sudden have to do a big rate increase to cover that, when we just gave money back,” said North Dakota insurance commissioner Jon Godfread.

Godfread said they’re working with medical insurance carriers in the state in case there’s a potential spike in claims following the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fill the Bus campaign this Wednesday in Minot

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week you have the chance to support local students as they get ready for the school year.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Minot-area family sells homegrown sweet corn

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
As the days get shorter, corn season gets closer.

News

2 Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck Police say a Michigan man and woman were arrested Sunday for having a large quantity of Oxycodone pills and cash.

Latest News

News

Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brian Gray
A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.

News

Williston Senior Center reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.

News

Prepaid envelops available to turn in mystery China seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture leaders say they’ll provide a prepaid envelope to anyone who gets mystery seeds in the mail with Chinese labeling.

News

Woman arrested for stabbing man in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Devils Lake woman is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in Bismarck on Sunday.

News

Bismarck State College students move in early to beat the crowd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College students are getting a head start on their move-in-day process.

News

Bismarck PD cutting back on breathalyzer testing due to COVID concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Bismarck Police Department is no longer using breathalyzer to conduct DUI traffic stops.