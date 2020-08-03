Advertisement

Fill the Bus campaign this Wednesday in Minot

Fill the bus
Fill the bus(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - This week you have the chance to support local students as they get ready for the school year.

Minot Sunrise Rotary is hosting its annual ”Fill the Bus” event.

Each year the club partners with the Salvation Army to collect school supplies for students.

Since 2006, they say they have filled more than 1,702 backpacks for students in need.

This year it will be held Wed., Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town and Country Credit Union on Broadway. 

All donations go to the Salvation Army to distribute to the students. 

Sunrise Rotary President Brett Fiddler said businesses in the community have also lent their support. 

“Last year we only had about 15 businesses that were drop off locations. This year we are at 25. So the community has responded very well and we are hoping for a big turn out,” said Fiddler who also co-chairs the “Fill the Bus” project. 

The club has hosted “Fill the Bus” for more than 25 years. 

For more information on the project visit the Minot Rotary Club website: http://www.rotaryminot.org/sunrise/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Camper is complete loss after fire near desert

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
A camper is a total loss after a fire down by the desert south of Bismarck Monday afternoon.

News

Sugar Spinning Sisters provide a sweet treat

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Two Bismarck sisters have made a sweet business that revolves around sugar.

News

ND allocates remaining CARES Act dollars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
North Dakota has no more CARES Act dollars left.

News

Bismarck Public Schools to sell curbside meals to students

Updated: 1 hours ago
Many things will look a little different for students this fall, including lunchtime.

Latest News

News

Health insurance premiums probably won’t see a pandemic-related refund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Despite a drastic decline in routine medical visits and non-emergency surgeries during the pandemic, health insurance premiums are remaining stable.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Minot-area family sells homegrown sweet corn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
As the days get shorter, corn season gets closer.

News

2 Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck Police say a Michigan man and woman were arrested Sunday for having a large quantity of Oxycodone pills and cash.

News

Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.

News

Williston Senior Center reopens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.