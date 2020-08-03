Fill the Bus campaign this Wednesday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - This week you have the chance to support local students as they get ready for the school year.

Minot Sunrise Rotary is hosting its annual ”Fill the Bus” event.

Each year the club partners with the Salvation Army to collect school supplies for students.

Since 2006, they say they have filled more than 1,702 backpacks for students in need.

This year it will be held Wed., Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town and Country Credit Union on Broadway.

All donations go to the Salvation Army to distribute to the students.

Sunrise Rotary President Brett Fiddler said businesses in the community have also lent their support.

“Last year we only had about 15 businesses that were drop off locations. This year we are at 25. So the community has responded very well and we are hoping for a big turn out,” said Fiddler who also co-chairs the “Fill the Bus” project.

The club has hosted “Fill the Bus” for more than 25 years.

For more information on the project visit the Minot Rotary Club website: http://www.rotaryminot.org/sunrise/

