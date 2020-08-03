Advertisement

Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson

By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.

Three hundred and eighty barrels of brine and 76 barrels of oil spilled after a tank overflowed at a saltwater disposal site.

The site is managed by Scout Energy Management.

Most of the spill has been recovered.

A state inspector is monitoring the remainder of the cleanup.

