Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.

Three hundred and eighty barrels of brine and 76 barrels of oil spilled after a tank overflowed at a saltwater disposal site.

The site is managed by Scout Energy Management.

Most of the spill has been recovered.

A state inspector is monitoring the remainder of the cleanup.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.