Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.
Three hundred and eighty barrels of brine and 76 barrels of oil spilled after a tank overflowed at a saltwater disposal site.
The site is managed by Scout Energy Management.
Most of the spill has been recovered.
A state inspector is monitoring the remainder of the cleanup.
