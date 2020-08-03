Advertisement

Bismarck State College students move in early to beat the crowd

BSC move in
BSC move in(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College students are getting a head start on their move-in-day process.

For the first time, students had the option of moving their stuff in before the move-in weekend, August 21-23.

BSC officials said they created these early days to reduce the amount of congestion that normally happens on move-in day to lower the chance of someone contracting COVID-19.

BSC student Cassie Perman is moving into her dorm a little early this year to beat the move-in rush. 

“I thought if we could do it this way not only could I get all my stuff out of the way, but when I come back to my house if I forgot anything I get like a second day to bring everything back,” said Cassie.

Parents said this early move-in day eases some of their anxiety about their children going to college.

“There’s the first year jitters of your daughter going off to college and you’re going to miss her so much, but you put a pandemic on top of it and now it’s, ‘oh, safety, and is she going to be okay and what is the college going to do you now to make sure the kids stay safe?’” said BSC parent Jennifer Perman.

BSC officials said they wanted to make sure students still have a move-in experience, but in a much safer way.

“We want to be sure that we’re providing a safe environment for them so that we can reduce some of the congestion. Make sure that we have proper social distancing but at the same time allow them to be able to have that experience of having the fun of moving in and setting up their room,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Kaylyn Bondy.       

Although online registration for these VIP move-in days is closed, students can call their residents hall ahead of time to schedule a time to move in.

BSC has eight VIP move-in days for students.

