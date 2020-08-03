Bismarck Public Schools to sell curbside meals to students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many things will look a little different for students this fall, including lunchtime.

Bismarck Public School officials have made several changes to their lunch program.

In a blue-green, face-to-face instruction scenario, students will eat in designated areas.

Keypads will not be used to purchase meals, and curbside meals may be purchased by students enrolled in distance learning.

In the yellow hybrid stage, menus will be modified even further and curbside will still be available.

In the orange-red stage or strictly distance learning state, schools will only service curbside meals.

“The child nutrition staff will follow all of our HACCP procedures or guidelines that are already set for us, to make sure that we’re delivering safe food to our students,” said Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner.

Wagner also said there will be no self-serve salad bars or share tables allowed and all staff is required to wear a mask.

