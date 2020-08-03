Advertisement

Bismarck PD cutting back on breathalyzer testing due to COVID concerns

Photo: Natasha Stannard / USAF
Photo: Natasha Stannard / USAF (WNDU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Bismarck Police Department is no longer using breathalyzer to conduct DUI traffic stops.

Officers are now using blood draws to detect for alcohol in drivers systems.

These changes are just one of many precautions officers are using while coming into contact with community members every day.

“We have the option to take blood, breath, or urine, and it’s the officers choice for a DUI, but at the point rather than having them submit into the breathalyzer we do a blood test,” said Lynn Wanner, an Officer with the Bismarck Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

