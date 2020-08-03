2 Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a Michigan man and woman were arrested Sunday for having a large quantity of Oxycodone pills and cash.

Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Dennis Brown for driving without headlights on University Drive.

The officer says Brown and the passenger, 27-year-old Zaire Goodman, appeared intoxicated and smelled of marijuana.

While searching the vehicle the officers found more than 1,300 Oxycodone pills and 1.5 grams of marijuana.

Officers also found more than $4,000 on Brown and $500 in Goodman’s purse.

While at the hospital, more pills were found on Goodman. Police say she tried to step on them to destroy them.

Brown is charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver.

His bond is set at $25,000.

Goodman is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Her bond is set at $15,000.

