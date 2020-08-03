Advertisement

2 Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills

Two Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills
Two Michigan residents arrested in Bismarck for having more than 1,300 Oxy pills(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say a Michigan man and woman were arrested Sunday for having a large quantity of Oxycodone pills and cash.

Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Dennis Brown for driving without headlights on University Drive.

The officer says Brown and the passenger, 27-year-old Zaire Goodman, appeared intoxicated and smelled of marijuana.

While searching the vehicle the officers found more than 1,300 Oxycodone pills and 1.5 grams of marijuana.

Officers also found more than $4,000 on Brown and $500 in Goodman’s purse.

While at the hospital, more pills were found on Goodman. Police say she tried to step on them to destroy them.

Brown is charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver.

His bond is set at $25,000.

Goodman is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

Her bond is set at $15,000.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fill the Bus campaign this Wednesday in Minot

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sasha Strong
This week you have the chance to support local students as they get ready for the school year.

News

Health insurance premiums probably won’t see a pandemic-related refund

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Despite a drastic decline in routine medical visits and non-emergency surgeries during the pandemic, health insurance premiums are remaining stable.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Minot-area family sells homegrown sweet corn

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
As the days get shorter, corn season gets closer.

Latest News

News

Brine, oil spill reported in northwest Dickinson

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Brian Gray
A brine and oil spill has been reported in northwest Dickinson.

News

Williston Senior Center reopens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.

News

Prepaid envelops available to turn in mystery China seeds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture leaders say they’ll provide a prepaid envelope to anyone who gets mystery seeds in the mail with Chinese labeling.

News

Woman arrested for stabbing man in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Devils Lake woman is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in Bismarck on Sunday.

News

Bismarck State College students move in early to beat the crowd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College students are getting a head start on their move-in-day process.

News

Bismarck PD cutting back on breathalyzer testing due to COVID concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to coronavirus safety precautions, the Bismarck Police Department is no longer using breathalyzer to conduct DUI traffic stops.