WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Starting next week Ward County will close off an intersection of County Rd. 16.

The closure is at the junction of 93rd Avenue SE and 42nd Street SE.

It will be closed Mon., Aug. 3 through Fri., Aug. 7.

Crews are removing the existing intersection in order to add a new curve.

