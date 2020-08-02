Sanford doctors using special techniques for fitting hearing aids during pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors have had to adapt the way they work because of the pandemic.

Audiologists at Sanford Health are implementing a new way of fitting and adjusting hearing aids for their patients.

Doctors say their patients who wear glasses or use oxygen tanks are struggling to fit the mask strap behind their ears as well.

To combat this, they've been fitting more patients with the traditional hearing aids that sit inside the ear.

Thanks to technological advancements, the aids they're using also have Bluetooth capabilities so patients get the benefit of both the traditional and newer aids.

Doctors at Sanford are also starting to use remote programming.

“Some of our manufacturers allow us to connect to people’s hearing aids when they’re in their home. We can make adjustments and changes to their hearing aid so they can call in and say hey, I’m having trouble hearing here,” said Sanford Audiologist Brady Ness.

Ness says the remote process is working well for patients who don’t want to risk exposure to the virus by coming in to the office.

