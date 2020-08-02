Advertisement

Sanford doctors using special techniques for fitting hearing aids during pandemic

Sanford Health
Sanford Health(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors have had to adapt the way they work because of the pandemic.

Audiologists at Sanford Health are implementing a new way of fitting and adjusting hearing aids for their patients.

Doctors say their patients who wear glasses or use oxygen tanks are struggling to fit the mask strap behind their ears as well.

To combat this, they've been fitting more patients with the traditional hearing aids that sit inside the ear.

Thanks to technological advancements, the aids they're using also have Bluetooth capabilities so patients get the benefit of both the traditional and newer aids.

Doctors at Sanford are also starting to use remote programming.

“Some of our manufacturers allow us to connect to people’s hearing aids when they’re in their home. We can make adjustments and changes to their hearing aid so they can call in and say hey, I’m having trouble hearing here,” said Sanford Audiologist Brady Ness.

Ness says the remote process is working well for patients who don’t want to risk exposure to the virus by coming in to the office.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ward County intersection closure next week for project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Starting next week Ward County will close off an intersection of County Rd. 16.

News

iMagicon announces new guest lineup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Animator Len Smith will also be attending this year's con and discussing his career through Q&A Panels.

News

Elk Ridge Park construction underway in Bismarck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck school leaders also plan to put an elementary school in the area.

News

Bismarck Public Schools partners with Native American Development Center for Native American Talking Circles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
A cultural responsive coordinator said a smudging ceremony purifies the mind and body before the talking begins.

Latest News

News

Bismarck family receives Gold Star Certificate for their brothers ultimate sacrifice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Gold Star project started in 2015 to honor families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

News

Neighbors help each other through quarantine with coffee and conversation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Katie Roth and her three young daughters spend part of everyday in Cathy Bergan’s driveway.

News

One man in custody after barricading himself in Mandan home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
One man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Mandan home early Sunday morning.

News

Sunday: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
COVID-19 test results.

News

North Dakota Game and Fish investigating a boat crash on the Missouri River

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
No word on what caused the crash, or damages to the pier.

News

Bismarck Police looking for a motorcycle driver that crashed on River Road

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
The crash remains under investigation.