Advertisement

One man in custody after barricading himself in Mandan home

Mandan police vehicle
Mandan police vehicle(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Mandan home early Sunday morning. 

According to the Mandan Police Department, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. for a domestic situation on the 2900 block of 40th Avenue SE. After the man barricaded himself inside, West Dakota SWAT and Morton County Sheriff’s Department we’re called out.

According to police, SWAT eventually used a chemical agent to force the man from the home. 

Charges are pending. It’s unknown if anyone was injured at this time. 

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 test results.

News

North Dakota Game and Fish investigating a boat crash on the Missouri River

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
No word on what caused the crash, or damages to the pier.

News

Bismarck Police looking for a motorcycle driver that crashed on River Road

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Results for July 23 COVID-19 mass testing event in Minot

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Another testing event at the fairgrounds has yet to be scheduled.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Missing Mandan man found safe in Fargo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
His last known whereabouts were on 8-1-2020 at 2:19 pm walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken ND.

News

ND Game and Fish biologists track elk with GPS collars

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Dozens of GPS-collared elk in western North Dakota provide big game biologists with much-needed information.

News

Medieval Rush continues through opposition and a pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The big focus of the race, keeping runners safe.

News

North Dakota theater company adapting to health guidelines with parking lot theater shows

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Each actor was quarantined for two weeks before today’s performance.

News

One teen dead, another two injured in crash near Jamestown

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

News

Agencies to mark ADA’s 30th anniversary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Division and Division and Options Resource Center will host a one-our virtual presentation Wed., Aug. 12, from 1-2 p.m.