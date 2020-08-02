One man in custody after barricading himself in Mandan home

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Mandan home early Sunday morning.

According to the Mandan Police Department, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. for a domestic situation on the 2900 block of 40th Avenue SE. After the man barricaded himself inside, West Dakota SWAT and Morton County Sheriff’s Department we’re called out.

According to police, SWAT eventually used a chemical agent to force the man from the home.

Charges are pending. It’s unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

