North Dakota Game and Fish investigating a boat crash on the Missouri River

By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish is investigating a boat crash on the Missouri River this evening.

Just after 7:00 p.m., a boat struck a pier on Southport in south Bismarck.

Game and Fish officials said they’re not sure how many people were on board, but said there were some minor injuries.

They said the boat was significantly damaged.

No word on what caused the crash, or damages to the pier.

