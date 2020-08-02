Advertisement

Neighbors help each other through quarantine with coffee and conversation

Coffee date
Coffee date(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Quarantine can be lonely. Many people have been at home since March. You’re about to meet two women who both say the other has been key to their survival these past few months. 

Meet Cathy Bergan and Katie Roth. Roth and her three young daughters spend part of everyday in Bergan’s driveway.

“We wait for her garage door to open,” says Roth.

That’s the signal that Bergan is ready for company. There is coffee.

“Katie brings me coffee, which is really good because I don’t make coffee otherwise,” laughs Bergan.

And there is conversation

“We cover everything. Our sadness, our happiness,” says Bergan.

“I was really just having a hard time. She’s been there thru it all. We laugh we cry, talk about silly things, meaningful things. It has helped us get through this,” adds Roth.

The pandemic has kept them six feet apart, but also brought them closer together.

“It’s been such a blessing,” says Bergan.

Bergan lives alone.

“It is super lonely,” she admits. “Usually I’m out and about at different things and I can’t be now. I had Legionnaires’ disease and we don’t know if I’m more susceptible to coronavirus.”

Just one house separates her from the Roth family.

“She was one of the first neighbors we met,” recalls Roth, who says she now, there’s a reason her family has stayed on Edmonton Drive.

“I think that was part of the plan,” says Roth. “If I didn’t have this it really would have been hard.”

The bond between Roth and Bergan at first might seem unlikely.

“As old as I am and as young as she is, we’re very compatible,” Bergan says with a smile.

But age is not a barrier to this friendship.

“We’re both Katherines. Isn’t that funny?” says Roth.

The similarities don’t stop there.

“She was a teacher, I’m a teacher. She’s a mom. We have the same beliefs and just have a lot of connections,” explains Roth. “She’s been my best friend, my mom, my grandma and a mentor. She’s been all these roles and I’m so thankful for all of them.”

All of which has strengthened this bond, and made these driveway coffee dates, the best part of the day every day for the ladies of Edmonton Drive.

Bergan keeps extra chairs in her driveway; they are often filled by other neighbors who see her and Roth visiting and then bring their coffee over and join the socially distanced gathering.

