iMagicon announces new guest lineup

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - After the U.S.-Canada border closures caused the cast of Star Trek to pull out of this year’s iMagicon, the team has announced replacement guests.

Actor and comedian Erik Stolhanske will be at this year’s con as a featured guest. Stolhanske has appeared in films like Super Troopers and Club Dred, as well as in TV series’ Curb Your Enthusiasm and Six Feet Under.

Animator Len Smith will also be attending this year's con and discussing his career through Q&A Panels.

Smiths work in animation work includes some of the world's largest media companies including Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and Warner Brothers.

His work has also includes iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, and Bugs Bunny.

Imagicon Co-director, Jared Adams said the Star Trek Discovery cast is planning to attend next year’s con in April.

“Our partner company reached down and told us that our guests weren’t able to make it to this year but they would gladly reschedule to next year,” said Adams.

The event runs Aug. 21-23 at the Minot Auditorium.

You can read the convention’s COVID-19 guidelines here: https://imagiconnd.com/

