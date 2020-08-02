Advertisement

iMagicon announces new guest lineup

iMagicon
iMagicon(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - After the U.S.-Canada border closures caused the cast of Star Trek to pull out of this year’s iMagicon, the team has announced replacement guests.

Actor and comedian Erik Stolhanske will be at this year’s con as a featured guest. Stolhanske has appeared in films like Super Troopers and Club Dred, as well as in TV series’ Curb Your Enthusiasm and Six Feet Under.

Animator Len Smith will also be attending this year's con and discussing his career through Q&A Panels.

Smiths work in animation work includes some of the world's largest media companies including Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and Warner Brothers.

His work has also includes iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, and Bugs Bunny.

Imagicon Co-director, Jared Adams said the Star Trek Discovery cast is planning to attend next year’s con in April. 

“Our partner company reached down and told us that our guests weren’t able to make it to this year but they would gladly reschedule to next year,” said Adams.

The event runs Aug. 21-23 at the Minot Auditorium.

You can read the convention’s COVID-19 guidelines here: https://imagiconnd.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elk Ridge Park construction underway in Bismarck

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck school leaders also plan to put an elementary school in the area.

News

Bismarck Public Schools partners with Native American Development Center for Native American Talking Circles

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
A cultural responsive coordinator said a smudging ceremony purifies the mind and body before the talking begins.

News

Bismarck family receives Gold Star Certificate for their brothers ultimate sacrifice

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Gold Star project started in 2015 to honor families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

News

Neighbors help each other through quarantine with coffee and conversation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Cathy Bergan and Katie Roth and her three young daughters spend part of everyday in Bergan’s driveway.

Latest News

News

One man in custody after barricading himself in Mandan home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
One man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Mandan home early Sunday morning.

News

Sunday: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 test results.

News

North Dakota Game and Fish investigating a boat crash on the Missouri River

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
No word on what caused the crash, or damages to the pier.

News

Bismarck Police looking for a motorcycle driver that crashed on River Road

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Results for July 23 COVID-19 mass testing event in Minot

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Another testing event at the fairgrounds has yet to be scheduled.

News

UPDATE: Missing Mandan man found safe in Fargo

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
His last known whereabouts were on 8-1-2020 at 2:19 pm walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken ND.