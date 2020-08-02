Advertisement

Elk Ridge Park construction underway in Bismarck

New park
New park(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new neighborhood park is underway in north Bismarck. The $1.4 million project is being funded by grants, partnerships, and special assessments.

The park is planned to have six pickle ball courts, community gardens, and a playground. In this area east of Monreo Drive work on the park is scheduled to be finished in October. The neighborhood around the park is still under construction.

“We have a number of things going on in this park. We’re very, very excited. We think it’ll be a great addition to this neighborhood and to the community,” said Randy Bina, Executive Director.

Bismarck school leaders also plan to put an elementary school in the area.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

iMagicon announces new guest lineup

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Animator Len Smith will also be attending this year's con and discussing his career through Q&A Panels.

News

Bismarck Public Schools partners with Native American Development Center for Native American Talking Circles

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
A cultural responsive coordinator said a smudging ceremony purifies the mind and body before the talking begins.

News

Bismarck family receives Gold Star Certificate for their brothers ultimate sacrifice

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Gold Star project started in 2015 to honor families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

News

Neighbors help each other through quarantine with coffee and conversation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Cathy Bergan and Katie Roth and her three young daughters spend part of everyday in Bergan’s driveway.

Latest News

News

One man in custody after barricading himself in Mandan home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
One man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Mandan home early Sunday morning.

News

Sunday: 58 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 test results.

News

North Dakota Game and Fish investigating a boat crash on the Missouri River

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
No word on what caused the crash, or damages to the pier.

News

Bismarck Police looking for a motorcycle driver that crashed on River Road

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman and Daniel Burbank
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Results for July 23 COVID-19 mass testing event in Minot

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Another testing event at the fairgrounds has yet to be scheduled.

News

UPDATE: Missing Mandan man found safe in Fargo

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
His last known whereabouts were on 8-1-2020 at 2:19 pm walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken ND.