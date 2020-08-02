Elk Ridge Park construction underway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new neighborhood park is underway in north Bismarck. The $1.4 million project is being funded by grants, partnerships, and special assessments.

The park is planned to have six pickle ball courts, community gardens, and a playground. In this area east of Monreo Drive work on the park is scheduled to be finished in October. The neighborhood around the park is still under construction.

“We have a number of things going on in this park. We’re very, very excited. We think it’ll be a great addition to this neighborhood and to the community,” said Randy Bina, Executive Director.

Bismarck school leaders also plan to put an elementary school in the area.

