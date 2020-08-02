Bismarck Police looking for a motorcycle driver that crashed on River Road

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are looking for the driver of a motorcycle that crashed on River Road Saturday evening.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 p.m.

They said it appears the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver fled the scene and left the crashed motorcycle in the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

