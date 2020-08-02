Bismarck family receives Gold Star Certificate for their brothers ultimate sacrifice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck family received the Gold Star certificate in their home from the North Dakota AMVETs on Sunday in honor of their brother who was killed in Vietnam. The Gold Star project started in 2015 to honor families who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

”I can still see him standing over there the day that he left...with my children, they were all [standing] with him,” said Gold Star Certificate recipient, Marion Smith.

The Smith and Berger families are one of 198 North Dakota families to receive a certificate. Jim Nelson, the AMVETS Commander, said the Gold Star family project is 90 percent complete but he won’t stop until each family receives an honor.

