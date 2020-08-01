Turtle Mountain Tribe mandates face masks in business

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR) – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe is requiring all employees and customers of businesses on the reservation to wear face masks, effective immediately, following a rise in cases of COVID-19.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure signed the executive order Friday, along with the tribe’s council members. The order goes into effect immediately.

The order indicates that businesses must reduce their maximum fire capacities by 50 percent, institute social distancing measures including floor signage, and monitor ingress and egress of customers.

According to the order, those who violate the order could face fines and penalties, and each day an entity violates the order will be considered a “separate and distinct” violation of the law.

Those who are not enrolled members of the tribe who violate the order may be subject to civil forfeiture, and may be removed from the reservation, the order states.

On Friday, the Joint Information Center reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rolette County, which lies in the heart of the reservation.

As of Friday, the county has recorded 29 positive cases out of more than 4,700 total tests. Of the 29 cases, 16 are active, and 13 and recovered, according to the tribe’s COVID-19 dashboard.

You can learn more about the tribe’s COVID-19 response on its dashboard: https://tmchippewa.com/covid-19-news-resources/

