Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe mandates face masks in business

Face mask requirement
Face mask requirement(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR) – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe is requiring all employees and customers of businesses on the reservation to wear face masks, effective immediately, following a rise in cases of COVID-19.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure signed the executive order Friday, along with the tribe’s council members. The order goes into effect immediately.

The order indicates that businesses must reduce their maximum fire capacities by 50 percent, institute social distancing measures including floor signage, and monitor ingress and egress of customers.

According to the order, those who violate the order could face fines and penalties, and each day an entity violates the order will be considered a “separate and distinct” violation of the law.

Those who are not enrolled members of the tribe who violate the order may be subject to civil forfeiture, and may be removed from the reservation, the order states.

On Friday, the Joint Information Center reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rolette County, which lies in the heart of the reservation.

As of Friday, the county has recorded 29 positive cases out of more than 4,700 total tests. Of the 29 cases, 16 are active, and 13 and recovered, according to the tribe’s COVID-19 dashboard.

You can learn more about the tribe’s COVID-19 response on its dashboard: https://tmchippewa.com/covid-19-news-resources/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot kids open lemonade stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
They had some fun answers when asked what there favorite part was of running a lemonade stand.

News

Minot Public Library to require face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
While the contact was not long enough to require contact tracing, Library Director Janet Anderson said this is one more precaution they can take to keep them and others healthy.

News

Bismarck Public School sports reentry plan includes limitations on spectator attendance and travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Activities in the yellow, hybrid mode will mean practices, out-of-town travel and spectators will all be limited.

News

Reaction to Minot Public Schools survey results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Public School district wanted input from teachers and parents before moving forward with plans for the fall.

Latest News

News

3 accused of taking bribes for North Dakota reservation work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Joe Skurzewski
They each face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted.

News

Free COVID-19 testing planned for Burke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Free COVID-19 testing will be available for residents of Burke County next Mon., Aug. 3.

News

ND K9’s training for competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
A number of K9s in the state have been working for fewer than two years so this week's seminar focused on street patrol skills.

News

Two years later, feds looking for leads into death, disappearance of Olivia Lone Bear

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Olivia Lone Bear disappeared from the reservation on Oct. 24, 2017, and her disappearance sparked several widespread searches of not only the reservation but much of western North Dakota.

News

North Dakotans receiving unsolicited seeds in mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The number of states and North Dakota residents receiving unsolicited packages of seeds from China is increasing.

News

Pit bull ban petition circulates Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A group of women in Williston have organized a petition that already has more than 1,000 signatures, asking the City of Williston to repeal or restructure its ban on pit bulls.