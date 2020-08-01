Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Mandan man

David Smith
David Smith(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan PD. David Smith (Male) of Mandan ND is a 64 year old Native American. He is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 191 pounds and has brown eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on 8-1-2020 at 2:19 pm walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken ND.

Last seen wearing a flannel shirt possible blue or red with jeans and a hat. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan PD at 667-3250.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Results for July 23 COVID-19 mass testing event in Minot

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Another testing event at the fairgrounds has yet to be scheduled.

News

ND Game and Fish biologists track elk with GPS collars

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Dozens of GPS-collared elk in western North Dakota provide big game biologists with much-needed information.

News

Medieval Rush continues through opposition and a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The big focus of the race, keeping runners safe.

News

North Dakota theater company adapting to health guidelines with parking lot theater shows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Each actor was quarantined for two weeks before today’s performance.

Latest News

News

One teen dead, another two injured in crash near Jamestown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

News

Agencies to mark ADA’s 30th anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Division and Division and Options Resource Center will host a one-our virtual presentation Wed., Aug. 12, from 1-2 p.m.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 7 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Coronavirus

Saturday: 134 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 case numbers.

News

Dan’s Garden from the Dakota Zoo

Updated: 18 hours ago
I just love the Dakota Zoo. It’s fun to come here, bring our kids bring our grand children and see the animals.

News

Turtle Mountain Tribe mandates face masks in business

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure signed the executive order Friday, along with the tribe’s council members. The order goes into effect immediately.