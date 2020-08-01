Silver Alert issued for missing Mandan man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan PD. David Smith (Male) of Mandan ND is a 64 year old Native American. He is 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 191 pounds and has brown eyes.

His last known whereabouts were on 8-1-2020 at 2:19 pm walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken ND.

Last seen wearing a flannel shirt possible blue or red with jeans and a hat. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan PD at 667-3250.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at //www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

