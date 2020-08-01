Advertisement

Saturday: 134 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County – 6
  • Bottineau County - 6
  • Burke County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 28
  • Cass County – 25
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Foster County – 5
  • Grand Forks County – 5
  • Griggs County – 4
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • McKenzie County – 5
  • McLean County – 3
  • Morton County – 7
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Nelson County – 3
  • Ramsey County – 4
  • Richland County - 4
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Stutsman County – 4
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 2
  • Williams County - 6

BY THE NUMBERS

316,217 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+6,046 total tests from yesterday)

153,964 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,221 unique individuals from yesterday)

149,583 – Total Negative (+2,088 unique individuals from yesterday)

6,602 – Total Positive (+134 unique individuals from yesterday)

One case previously reported in Williams County was determined to be a duplicate

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

371 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individual from yesterday)

45 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

5,396 – Total Recovered (+107 individuals from yesterday)

103 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO
The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but expired Friday.

Coronavirus

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Georgia camp with COVID-19 outbreak didn’t require masks

Updated: 20 hours ago
A Georgia overnight camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks or have proper ventilation in buildings, according to a government report released Friday.

Latest News

National

Pandemic continues to ravage US

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc across the U.S.

Coronavirus

Fauci discusses hydroxychloroquine at House hearing

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed hydroxychloroquine at a House hearing Friday.

Coronavirus

Fauci: US virus response compared to Europe, Asia

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci compared the initial coronavirus responses between Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 23 hours ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Transition from work-at-home novice to pro

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By Sean Pyles
As work and home life meld, it’s difficult to maintain boundaries, stay productive and take care of your mental health amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Friday: 168 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
COVID-19 Test Results