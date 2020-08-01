Advertisement

Results for July 23 COVID-19 mass testing event in Minot

Mass testing event
Mass testing event(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The results are in for the latest COVID-19 mass testing event that took place at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot on Thurs., July 23.Out of 497 tests administered, there were six positives.

It was the fourth mass testing event at the fairgrounds. Another testing event at the fairgrounds has yet to be scheduled, but next week First District is holding testing operations in Bowbells, Towner, and Mohall.

You can learn more on the first district website: https://www.fdhu.org/

