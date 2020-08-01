Advertisement

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.(AP Graphics)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International, Inc. Is the likely source of the infected onions, according to the FDA.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigating the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

News

Turtle Mountain Tribe mandates face masks in business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure signed the executive order Friday, along with the tribe’s council members. The order goes into effect immediately.

News

Minot kids open lemonade stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
They had some fun answers when asked what there favorite part was of running a lemonade stand.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Library to require face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
While the contact was not long enough to require contact tracing, Library Director Janet Anderson said this is one more precaution they can take to keep them and others healthy.

News

Bismarck Public School sports reentry plan includes limitations on spectator attendance and travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Activities in the yellow, hybrid mode will mean practices, out-of-town travel and spectators will all be limited.

News

Reaction to Minot Public Schools survey results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Public School district wanted input from teachers and parents before moving forward with plans for the fall.

News

3 accused of taking bribes for North Dakota reservation work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Joe Skurzewski
They each face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted.

News

Free COVID-19 testing planned for Burke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Free COVID-19 testing will be available for residents of Burke County next Mon., Aug. 3.

News

ND K9’s training for competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
A number of K9s in the state have been working for fewer than two years so this week's seminar focused on street patrol skills.