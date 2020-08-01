Reaction to Minot Public Schools survey results

MINOT,N.D. (KFYR)- The results of Minot Public School’s recent survey to parents and faculty indicate that most want their kids to go back to full time in person learning.

The Minot Public School district wanted input from teachers and parents before moving forward with plans for the fall.

Nearly 4,000 parents and more than 400 teachers responded to the survey.

Joey Nesdahl answered both.

“Being a teacher and having two kids in school, I have three different schools, three different sources for any sort of outbreak,” said Nesdahl.

Nesdahl said he was happily surprised that the survey showed most parents want kids to wear mask when physical distance is not an option.

“I think we should air on the side of caution and wear mask if and when possible,” said Nesdahl.

And 43 percent of teachers agree.

The survey also showed 52 percent of parents want their kids in in person classes full time, and 66 percent would send their students to school face to face today, if proper guidelines were met.

“They also have work and obligations in that since. So I feel that way, but I also have to acknowledge our numbers for COVID are going up,” said Nesdahl.

Nesdahl said he trusts school administrators to follow the science and data in preparing the school for classes and making their decisions.

The first day of school for Minot Public School students is scheduled for Aug. 22.

