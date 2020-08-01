North Dakota theater company adapting to health guidelines with parking lot theater shows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s an old saying: “the show must go on” and Saturday, the North Dakota Shakespeare Festival continued the act outside. Guests parked at the Heritage Center and listened to the performance through their car radios.

“Because of (COVID-19), like many art organizations, we couldn’t quite afford to do the grand scale that we usually do nor did we feel it was appropriate to bring that many actors on board,” said North Dakota Shakespeare Festival founder, Stephanie Faatz-Murray.

Faatz-Murray said based on the success of this first show they’re planning to perform five more shows in Grand Forks and Minot. Each actor was quarantined for two weeks before today’s performance.

