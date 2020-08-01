Advertisement

ND K9’s training for competition

Dog
Dog(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - K9 units from across North Dakota gathered in Bismarck this week to learn and practice some new skills.

A number of K9s in the state have been working for fewer than two years so this week's seminar focused on street patrol skills.

Officer Jennifer Gustafson from Fargo has been on the job for two months. She and her partner Toby are training him to look up when after someone. Sgt. Lyle Sinclair said it’s a common scenario when people are trying to evade a K9.

”In being so new for me, my focus is on encouraging him to trust me and do these exercises,” said Gustafson. 

It's just one of the drills that the teams are participating in throughout the day."People probably don't realize how much work these guys put in when they come out and see them do what they're doing. It's not just a one day deal it's every day, every year they're out there working hard with the dogs and it shows," said Sgt. Sinclair.

The seminar is building up to a regional competition where the K9's will show off their skills to the public.

“Just hopefully we can keep our training going and building on that so we’re really not focused on winning it just good basics and good foundation,” said Gustafson.

Bismarck's teams took home first and third place last year. While Fargo came in second.

The 4th annual Midwestern Police Canine Competition is Saturday at 11am at Haaland Field in Bismarck.

