Minot Public Library to require face masks

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Public Library will be requiring masks to be worn by patrons starting Mon., Aug. 3.

Library Board and staff members said they decided to implement the policy after a patron tested positive for COVID-19 and informed the library employee who had helped them.

While the contact was not long enough to require contact tracing, Library Director Janet Anderson said this is one more precaution they can take to keep them and others healthy.

“We do have several staff members who are high risk and other who care for family members who are high risk. And that’s the last thing that we really want is to get any of them sick or to have them bring it home some of their vulnerable family members,” said Anderson.

Anderson said curbside pickup is also still available, and that the library has virtual options for guests who want to stay home.

More information can be found on the Minot Public Library website: http://www.minotlibrary.org/

