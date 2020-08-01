Minot kids open lemonade stand

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - With the summer days warming up, Minot kids are getting creative in getting others to cool down.

Brother and sister team Brody and Emery Mikkelson opened a lemonade stand on Broadway to help make a little extra cash this summer.

They had some fun answers when asked what there favorite part was of running a lemonade stand.

"The money... That we get to drink some lemonade... And the money... And the hotdogs," said Brody and Emery.

The two will be back to sell lemonade but do not have a set schedule.

You can find their set up right by their mother's sweet corn stand on North Broadway.

Their lemonade is one dollar and they are only taking cash.

