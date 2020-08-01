Medieval Rush continues through opposition and a pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a pandemic could stop the Medieval Rush, but it looked a little different this year.

This year’s race was held in Bismarck at the MDU Community Bowl. It has been held in New Salem for the past several years.

Another change, no mud pits in this year’s course, because of concerns about damage to the Bowl.

The big focus of the race, keeping runners safe.

Runners were separated in groups with start times two minutes apart to promote social distancing.

“We have been following the news and we have been seeing the spike and that was definitely addressed and we just kind of doubled down on making social distancing imperative,” said course builder, Chris Skorheim.

No word on where next year’s race will be held.

