Kenny Wallace at Dacotah Speedway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this case, the second time is the charm. Kenny Wallace was scheduled to visit and race at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan back in May. The pandemic postponed that event but it worked out to where the former NASCAR driver could make it to North Dakota for one of the biggest weekends of the racing season, the Governor’s Cup.

Wallace will be driving an IMCA Modified borrowed from Jeremy Keller Friday night and Saturday.

“The Modifieds are one of the most famous racing classes in the United States,” said Wallace. “They are for sure without a doubt the largest car count of race cars in the United States. There are thousands of these. They give me my ego. They fill my pride and they have big races like the Governor’s Cup right here at Dacotah Speedway.”

Wallace came from a racing family. His dad Russ was a racer and his brothers Rusty and Mike also made it to NASCAR.

“My brother Rusty, he was the risk taker in the family. He said I’m going NASCAR and I was like I’m going with you!!! so I was very lucky that I hung out with my brother Rusty all of the time and he shared a lot of his friends with me and I was able to pave my own way in racing all because of what my dad started at a local level in St. Louis, Missouri,” said Wallace.

The Governor’s Cup is two nights of racing and the NOSA 410 Sprint Cars are also at Dacotah Speedway for this event.

