Free COVID-19 testing planned for Burke County

BOWBELLS, N.D. - Free COVID-19 testing will be available for residents of Burke County next Mon., Aug. 3.

Limited tests will be available at Bowbells City Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last.

This event is open to the public and face coverings will be required.

Children can also be tested at this event. While appointments aren't necessary those interested are encouraged to pre-register on the First District website. This does not guarantee a test, but it speeds up the process upon arrival.

Those interested in getting tested can pre-register here: https://www.fdhu.org/cgi-bin/hottopics.pl?view&aid=360

