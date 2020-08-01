Dan’s Garden from the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I just love the Dakota Zoo. It’s fun to come here, bring our kids bring our grand children and see the animals.

And also, I love to come to see the Memorial Garden that was dedicated to another person that I loved, Carol Bothun .

One of the best gardeners I ever met, and Mary Hiremen is a volunteer that takes care of this yard and she’s wonderful taking care of all these beautiful perennials and roses.

A few weeks ago we talked about these hot wings maple with red samaras and there still red what a great colorful tree and very hearty and clematis are growing up on the trellis and all the different types of vines, but the collection here of all the plants is amazing

There’s roses the dorf delphinium There’s ageratum sedum ground cover. There’s veronica and the colors change all the time you can come anytime over the summer that’s the main thing here there’s always some new thing new something changing and lots of color.

These upright phlox and beautiful cone flowers are in their glory now and will be for another month or two and if you need to take a break when you’re at the zoo and sit down and take a little rest and enjoy this wonderful color and think about planting an memorial for people like Carol Bothun. Maybe it’s a birthday or an anniversary or somebody that pasted on it’s a great thing to do and we’ll have more ideas and lots more color next week until then good gardening.

