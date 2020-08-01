Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

News

Turtle Mountain Tribe mandates face masks in business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure signed the executive order Friday, along with the tribe’s council members. The order goes into effect immediately.

News

Minot kids open lemonade stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
They had some fun answers when asked what there favorite part was of running a lemonade stand.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Library to require face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
While the contact was not long enough to require contact tracing, Library Director Janet Anderson said this is one more precaution they can take to keep them and others healthy.

News

Bismarck Public School sports reentry plan includes limitations on spectator attendance and travel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Activities in the yellow, hybrid mode will mean practices, out-of-town travel and spectators will all be limited.

News

Reaction to Minot Public Schools survey results

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Public School district wanted input from teachers and parents before moving forward with plans for the fall.

News

3 accused of taking bribes for North Dakota reservation work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Joe Skurzewski
They each face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted.

News

Free COVID-19 testing planned for Burke County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Free COVID-19 testing will be available for residents of Burke County next Mon., Aug. 3.

News

ND K9’s training for competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
A number of K9s in the state have been working for fewer than two years so this week's seminar focused on street patrol skills.