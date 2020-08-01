Bismarck Public School sports reentry plan includes limitations on spectator attendance and travel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School sports will look different this year.

Extracurricular activities in the blue-green face-to-face phase will proceed as normal, but following guidelines from federal and local health and sports authorities.

Activities in the yellow, hybrid mode will mean practices, out-of-town travel and spectators will all be limited.

If students return in the orange-red strictly online mode there will be no practices, competitions, performances or games, but coaches may provide daily or weekly online workouts.

"We've collaborated with many activity directors in the state and nationally and along with the North Dakota high school I feel our plan is very thorough and we're prepared to be in all three phases," said Activities Director, Dave Zittleman.

Zittleman said they are continuing to work on a plan for fine arts activities, as they include both classroom and out-of-class instruction.

He said their plan is a living document and could change at any time, so they’re preparing everyone as best they can.

