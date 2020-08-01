Agencies to mark ADA’s 30th anniversary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two North Dakota agencies are partnering to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Division and Division and Options Resource Center will host a one-our virtual presentation Wed., Aug. 12, from 1-2 p.m.

The ADA was passed July 26, 1990, and protects anyone with disabilities from discrimination.

