Ward County Commissioners working to finalize 2021 budget

WARD COUNTY, N.D. -The Ward County commissioners continue to work on finalizing the 2021 budget.

They met this week to discuss the $52 million budget proposal.

Commissioner Shelly Weppler said that while the budget dollars are down this year the mill levy is up.

She says the county's goal is to keep property taxes low for residents.

“We’re trying to make it so that there is little to no increase to the tax payer that is our priority,” said Weppler.

The preliminary budget is due Aug. 10.

