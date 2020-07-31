Two years later, feds looking for leads into death, disappearance of Olivia Lone Bear

MINOT, N.D. - Friday marks two years to the day that the body of Olivia Lone Bear was recovered in Lake Sakakawea.While two years have passed, federal authorities say the investigation continues, and they're still offering a reward for information on Olivia's disappearance and death.

Lone Bear disappeared from the reservation on Oct. 24, 2017, and her disappearance sparked several widespread searches of not only the reservation but much of western North Dakota. On July 31, 2018, her body was found in Lake Sakakawea, belted in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle.

Kevin Smith with the FBI said that it’s not necessarily unusual for an investigation to take this long, and anyone with tips should call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit them online at https://tips.fbi.gov/

There's a reward for up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“Sometimes in cases like this, as time moves on, as time marches on, people remember things, allegiances and friendships may change, and someone might have some information they could tell us that could be a real break in the case,” said Smith.

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox released the following statement to Your News Leader:

"The anniversary of the location and recovery of Olivia Lone Bear is a solemn day and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. It is also a reminder of the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women. Violence against women is intolerable, against our traditions and we will continue to fight it until the women in our community are safe and free from the reality and the fear of violence."

Your News Leader reached out to Lone Bear’s family, who declined to comment at this time.

