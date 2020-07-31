Two appointed to ND Board of Public School

MINOT, N.D. - State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced the appointment of Burdell Johnson and Sonia Meehl to the Board of Public School Education.

This will be Johnson's first six- year term.

He is from Tuttle in Kidder County.

Johnson is a farmer, rancher, and businessman.

He will be representing: Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Stutsman, and Wells counties.

Sonia Meehl will be serving her second six- year term.

She is a farmer and former business owner from Oakes.

She will be representing: Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, and Sargent counties.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., appoints the six citizen members to the board, and Baesler serves as the seventh member and its executive secretary.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.