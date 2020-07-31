Advertisement

Two appointed to ND Board of Public School

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced the appointment of Burdell Johnson and Sonia Meehl to the Board of Public School Education.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This will be Johnson's first six- year term.

He is from Tuttle in Kidder County.

Johnson is a farmer, rancher, and businessman.

He will be representing: Burleigh, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Stutsman, and Wells counties.

Sonia Meehl will be serving her second six- year term.

She is a farmer and former business owner from Oakes.

She will be representing: Dickey, Emmons, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom, Richland, and Sargent counties.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., appoints the six citizen members to the board, and Baesler serves as the seventh member and its executive secretary.

