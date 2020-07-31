State Board of Higher Education pushes to pursue liability protections against COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If schools open up and people contract COVID-19 because of it, is there liability on the part of the school system?

Districts and higher ed boards across the U.S. are putting legal liability protections in place, just in case, and North Dakota is on the same path.

The State Board of Higher Education unanimously voted in favor of authorizing the chancellor and board leaders pursue liability protection, with state and federal representatives.

Assistant North Dakota Attorney General Eric Olson said the most likely opportunity for pursuing liability protections would come either through federal legislation or legislative action at the next session in January.

Olson said there are some parts of state government that are already on board with this idea.

"I know that the North Dakota Chamber of Commerce has been working very diligently to work on this from the private sector perspective and then also I know that there's support for this in some other branches of the state government as well," said Olson.

Olson said if a school does everything in its power to maintain safety and people are still exposed to COVID-19 at school, the state Risk Management Fund would likely cover the cost of a defense.

