Pit bull ban petition circulates Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. - A group of women in Williston have organized a petition that already has more than 1,000 signatures, asking the City of Williston to repeal or restructure its ban on pit bulls.

The city’s ordinance prohibits anyone from owning or having a pit bull in city limits. It was created in 1987, and bans four specific pit bull breeds and any dog that has pit bull characteristics from the city. The petition organizers say there are a lot of misconceptions about pit bull breeds that have been proven false. Their jaws do not lock, the breed is statistically no more aggressive than others, and they warn if they do bite. The petitioners say Breed Specific Legislation is not effective, and has just created bad situations in the past.

“They get out. They have aggression, you know, from not being socialized, not being exercised, and bites happen. That’s how they happen. BSL actually does what it is intended to prevent,” said petition organizer Brandy Suckley.

Brandy Suckley says they want dog owners held responsible, and not the dogs. They are meeting with City Administrator David Tuan next week to discuss the repeal process and get a better understanding of why the ordinance was created in the first place. They will either go before the city commissioners with the request or put it on the November ballot.

